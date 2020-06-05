Dermafique, the skincare brand by ITC, has launched two new variants in the Soleil Defense Range. The products are based on a skincare system that’s designed through a collaboration between dermatologists and cellular biologists. They believe that beautiful skin comes from focusing on each cell and doing so step by step.

The two products in the range are Dermafique Soleil Defense (All Matte) and Soleil Defense (Gel Creme). The former, for normal and oily skin, is a fragrance-free product that protects skin from the effects of the Full Sun Spectrum, which is visible light, infrared, UVA and UVB rays. UV rays cause tanning and photo-ageing, while infrared rays cause skin damage. The latter, is suited to all skin types and is also a sun-protection cream, but it is gel-based and shields skin from solar aggression.



Rs.749 upwards.

