Budweiser, which made a foray into the apparel segment in 2019, just unveiled their latest collection. While the first collection, BUDXSTREET was a collaboration with indie artists and designers such as Veg Non-Veg, NorBlackNorWhite, Huemn, Hanif Kureshi and Boxout.fm, the latest release is by their team of in-house designers.

The streetwear-inspired collection comprises graphic t-shirts, sweatshirts, tops, track pants and crop tops. The garments bear prints inspired by the logo of the beer brand, with some featuring Hindi typography. A range of masks are also included in the new line. All garments are made from 100 per cent cotton and colours that dominate the palette are red, navy and white.

Rs.499 upwards. Available online.

