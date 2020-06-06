If you looking for ways to clean beauty products to your make-up kit, we may have just the thing for you. Sublime Life, an online curation of the cleanest and safest beauty brands from across the world. The online destination has over 35 brands from India and overseas that have ingredients that are free from toxins, are cruelty-free and eco-friendly.

Their brands include the carbon-neutral label, Sukin from Australia to the sulphate-free brand Cowshed from the UK and no-plastic ampoules scrubs from Martiderm, Spain, in addition to a host of homegrown Indian brands - like Disguise Comestics and Ruby’s Organic, as well.

Sublime Life is built on pillars of sustainability and strive to make a positive impact on the environment with the little things they do. Some of their initiatives include:

Plastic-free shipping – each box dispatched from their warehouse is free from plastic, including their outer sleeves and even their cello tape is a paper tape

Seed Paper – the company has launched a few tree planting initiatives, but they encourage each of their customers to plant a seed paper that they send out with each delivery

#SublimeRecycles Programme – Sold in pretty boxes, most skincare brands are packed with unfriendly chemicals to make the product seem attractive and fun to use. Although Sublime Life strives to support brands that leave no carbon footprints on the planet and everything is made recyclable, even the packaging of the products. They have launched a recycling programme that encourages any customer or even potential customer to send back any skincare or beauty product’s empty bottle (even if it is not sold on their website) to them and in return, the customer clocks up loyalty points. They also have dropped off points in Mumbai and Bangalore for people to physically drop off their empty bottles. The company has plans to take this nation-wide with drop off points coming soon to Gurgaon, Delhi, Pune and Pondicherry.