This spring season, Von Wellx Germany, one of the country's healthy footwear brands, has taken an unconventional approach towards the spring colour scheme. Launching their new collection of robust footwear, The Healthy Brown Saga is dedicated to the warm earthy tones including the various shades of brown for the spring.

Brown Formal Footwear by Von Wellx Germany



This eccentric collection comes not only in different shades of browns but also in different styles including boots, sandals, flipflops, making this edit a must-have in every men’s wardrobe. Keeping in pace with style and health, the collection is made with 5-bed zone reflex technology, which ensures a soft massage-like feel for the tired feet all day and relieves heel, knee, and back pain to an extent. The leather used in the lace-up is breathable, which prevents any fungus growth and also disallows swelling.

Light Brwon Sandal by Von Wellx Germany



“We have taken an unconventional approach not only towards the colour scheme for the spring season but also to include healthy footwear as part of a healthy lifestyle. The Healthy Brown Saga Collection suffices both the requirements: style and health at the same time,” says Ashish Jain, director, and CEO of Von Wellx Germany.

The collection is available at www.vonwellx.com and other online platforms.