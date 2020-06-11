Beauty brand MyGlamm has now expanded its range of products to include skincare, with the launch of Glow. The skincare line uses natural ingredients like Rosehip Oil, Vitamin A, C, D & E and coconut extracts to fight dullness and cater to different skin types.

“Today, MyGlamm is a market leader in makeup and over the past two years, we’ve established a loyal customer base, who wanted a complete beauty shopping experience. It was time that we forayed into skincare as well. As with makeup, our skincare line is also rooted in innovation that uses feel-good, natural ingredients. GLOW takes it up a notch by including iridescent properties - a first-of-its-kind in India,” says Malaika Mahtaney, Chief Marketing Officer, MyGlamm.

Some of the products from Glow include Iridescent Brightening Foam Cleanser (a gel cleanser infused with coconut extract), Iridescent Brightening Body Lotion (a lightweight body luminizer with a non-sticky hydrophilic formula), Iridescent Brightening Body Toner (infused with hyaluronic acid), Iridescent Brightening Moisturizing Cream (enriched with nutrients and a hydro crystal complex system), Iridescent Brightening Eye Cream (enriched with plant-derived moisturizing agents and hyaluronic acid), Iridescent Brightening Essence (infused with cholesteric liquid crystals) and Iridescent Brightening Sheet Mask (enriched with rosehip extracts and a highly concentrated protein essence).

Rs.199 upwards. Available online.

