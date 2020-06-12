Global beauty company, Amorepacific has announced that it will launch its luxury beauty brand Sulwhasoo in India. The Korean-based company revealed that Sulwhasoo will be available from July on Nykaa.com and Nykaa Luxe stores country-wide.

Korean ginseng is one of their main ingredients and the products are formulated with information gained from 50 years of research into the plant and its rare qualities. In India, customers can buy some of the brand’s signature products such as First Care Activating Serum (1 bottle of this product is sold every 10 seconds in Korea), Concentrated Ginseng Renewing line and Essential line.

Amorepacific’s three other brands, Innisfree, Laneige and Etude, were launched in 2013, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

“We are delighted to introduce Amorepacific’s signature brand, Sulwhasoo, in India. While Innisfree, Laneige and Etude brands are running active on Nykaa, we are pleased about adding Sulwhasoo, which will bring luxury skincare to our Indian consumers. I believe our customers in India are going to experience Sulwhasoo’s unique beauty solutions and to create more sophisticated and healthier skin care routines in future,” said Michael Youngsoo Kim, Head of Amorepacific APAC RHQ.

