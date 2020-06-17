With pandemic taking over the world and changing our lifestyle drastically, the fashion fraternity too is adapting to the change with a changing approach to the needs. And there's is a huge visible sartorial shift towards sustainable fashion with fast fashion taking a back seat for a while at least.

With mindful consumers consciously opting for non-toxic clothing that ensures minimal waste and degradation of the environment, brands that promote slow fashion are gaining traction.

One such brand that's making all the right noises with clever use of cotton fabrics, natural dyes, block prints and weaves is Gulaal. Offering best styles and comfortable patterns which can look good on any size or shape, the brand has recently launched its newest eco-friendly edit, Mimosa, made out of a mix of organic cotton without using harmful dyes.

“The current fashion scenario of the country is changing big time and we have already started seeing a lot of shift towards buying behaviour of consumers. We as designers, are indulging in producing garments with minimum wastage and ensuring safety, which should be the ultimate goal," says designer Aakansha Agarwal, while talking about the latest collection.

The Mimosa collection is a take on the contemporary colours, prints and textures with timeless silhouettes and details. Keeping layering at bay, most of the pieces can be styled in multiple ways. The colours keep the summer vibe alive from the passion of pink to the freshness of orange and love of lavender. Each outfit speaks for itself and brings together a sensational mood for the summer.

"Whether you are heading to work, stepping out for some milk or grocery shopping, video calls & meetings, Mimosa is just apt to add some style as well as comfort at the same time to your wardrobe,” adds Aakansha.

You can check the collection on gulaalcreations.com. Price on request.