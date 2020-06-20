S hoe label Neeldedust has just unveiled their latest collection Summer Berry Picnic -- an eclectic range of quirky shoes in bold prints. Famous for brilliantly blending bold prints, textures and exquisite patterns in an unexpected and uniquely modern way, this edit has a refreshing and soothing effect on your eyes. The collection celebrates freedom of expression, individuality and the strong, confident women who wear it.

Needledust SS'20 Tulum

From soft and subtle to dramatic and daring, the new collection showcases exuberant patterns and motifs with creative use of beads and a thoughtful concept of playing with interesting figures. It's a fresh, quirky and fun take on shoes. Each element has been given detailed attention from the weaves, to the use of shells rendering the classic juttis into something cool and modern.

The latest shoe collection from Needledust

A refreshing palette of pastel crystals, pop brights, new neons and earthy neutrals comprise this collection which has something gorgeous for everyone. From chic urban design notes, travel-inspired handicrafts to traditional yet quirky and fun motifs, these shoes are surely aimed at preparing the wearer for a gorgeous summer!

The new collection will be available across Needledust flagship stores as well as online on needledust.com.