AiSPi, an e-boutique by Aisha Saraf Kothari, hosts a unique online event - Virtual Fashion Vacation.While it’s not really a vacation, it’s one geared towards fashion obsessives whose carefully laid out plans of shopping abroad now stand cancelled.



The online trunk show gives shoppers access to interesting European brands, with a focus on statement pieces. AiSPi has curated a selection of niche European boutiques such as L’alingi, Fyodor Golan, Izaak Azanei, Rosantica, Nita Suri and 0711.



Doing its bit to help ease the crisis, AiSPi is also partnering with two NGOs - Jan Sahas, India and Le Refuge, France - to donate 100 percent of its profits from this sale to charity. While the former supports women and young girls by working to eliminate discrimination, violence and providing education, the latter works with young people from the LGBTQ+ community who are rejected by their families and society, by offering them assistance.

Until July 13.

