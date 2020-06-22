In March 2019, two designs in the Presage collection of watchmaker Seiko won high acclaim from watch lovers across the globe and this year too they are out with their third limited edition creation under the Presage collection, inspired by the Japanese tradition of Suigetsu, which celebrates the beauty of the moon when it is reflected in the water.

Like always, Presage enshrines the very best of Japanese craftsmanship in a

prestige automatic watch. During the Heian age, from the late eighth to the early twelfth century, Japan enjoyed a long period of prosperity during which a large part of the nation’s cultural identity was forged through prose, poetry and painting.

A favourite pastime among the leisured classes was Suigetsu, the enjoyment of the moon’s reflection on the lakes and ponds in their gardens, a sight that appealed because of its ephemerality and unsustainability, inspiring Japanese art ever since. Suigetsu is a Japanese word whose Kanji characters signify water and the moon. This fascination with the moon continues in Japan to this day and is brought to life in this new Presage creation with the highest levels of traditional Japanese handcraftsmanship and mechanical watchmaking reflected in every detail.

Seiko Presage Arita Porcelain Dial Limited Edition

The rich texture of the white Arita porcelain, known as Hakuji, greets the eye from every angle. The production of each watch dial is a multi-stage process that requires several phases of firing and involves great skill and patience. The dials are produced by master craftsman Hiroyuki Hashiguchi and his colleagues at an experienced manufacturer in Arita that has been making porcelain since 1830.

To give the dials the strength required for a watch, the craftsmen use a type of Arita porcelain specially formulated to be harder and more durable than traditional porcelain. A very precise casting mould is used to achieve the difficult task of giving each dial the precise dimensions required to fit perfectly into a wristwatch.



While in traditional Arita porcelain a special glaze is applied to create its distinctive subtle blue sheen, a clear, transparent glaze is used for the dial of this new watch to allow the natural whiteness of the porcelain material to shine through. This pure white porcelain, called Hakuji, echoes the delicate reflection of the moon on the water, and creates a sharp contrast with the blue of the hands, Roman numerals and sub-dials. The combination of the blue colour with the white Arita porcelain lends the watch a uniquely Japanese aesthetic that captures the transient yet memorable beauty of the time-honoured tradition of Suigetsu.

The watch is 10 bar water-resistant and is presented on a crocodile strap with a blue tone that echoes the colour of lakes and ponds illuminated by moonlight. This Presage Arita Porcelain Dial Limited Edition is available from June at Seiko Boutiques and selected Seiko retail partners worldwide as a limited edition of 2,000.