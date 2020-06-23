The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has changed forever the way we perceive life. And it will be a long time before we again mingle with our near ones freely. There are instances galore of relatives and friends, who might not be able to meet each other in person any time soon. Separated by distance, and chances of reunions getting bleak, many of us are in a fix as to how to deal with it. Keeping this in mind, bespoke watchmakers Jaipur Watch Company has created an unforgettable experience for its patrons—tailor-made watches that now carry the face of your loved ones.

Couple Watch by Jaipur Watch Company

The premium watch brand is manufacturing coins for dials with any picture that you might want to be embossed on it. Missing someone, celebrating life together or just simply expressing your love -- They ensure that you can now get your precious memory imprinted on a timeless work of art.

Customised to your liking, Jaipur Watch Company manufactures coins embossed with either a loved one or a deity as per one's preferences to create an exclusive experience. It is a perfect gifting idea and comes in both automatic and quartz movement versions with handcrafted authentic leather belts.

Couple Watch by Jaipur Watch Company

“This season, the pandemic and the corresponding low-tide for businesses have pushed us to go the extra mile. As always, we strive to create distinctive experiences for our customers. In fact, with this new collection, you can get a couple watch—46mm male and 43mm female -- with each other's pictures embossed along with a note to go,” tells Gaurav Mehta, CEO, Jaipur Watch Company.

Jaipur Watch Company is the country's only homegrown bespoke watch brand that started off by manufacturing timepieces incorporating pre-British era coins. Currently, they make a range of custom-made watches that not just exude luxury with a subtle hint of contemporary design, but also inculcates the culture and tradition of India.