Gucci has announced the debut of the Off The Grid collection, which is part of the brand's Circular Lines Collection. Designed by Alessandro Michele, the initiative focuses on mindfulness of environmental impact, as the collection uses recycled, organic, bio-based and sustainably sourced materials, such as ECONYL

To help launch the collection, the brand worked with Academy Award-winning actress and activist Jane Fonda, as well as Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Nas X, David de Rothschild and King Princess. And what’s more, the campaign was shot in a treehouse. "The treehouse and the simple way of life it represents becomes a powerful metaphor for the desire to escape conventional life and enjoy the experience of living more Off The Grid," Alessandro said.

A genderless collection as well, the line comprises vibrant, monogrammed backpacks, duffel bags, totes, as well as bucket hats, caps and sneakers. Jackets, vests and tracksuits are also thrown into the mix, making for a capsule collection that would be great for outdoor and camping gear.

"Sustainability — at all levels — involves fostering respect: respect for the people we share our planet with as well as for the environment. If we lighten our environmental footprint we can explore the world with greater freedom — the freedom to follow our dreams, with curiosity, openness and joy," the brand's press release said. Keep reading to see the whole campaign and shop some of our favourites from the collection.