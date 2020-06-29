A woman of today demands more from a lipstick. Merely, coating the lips with a rich shade is a passé. We want a lipstick that not just colours our lips but takes care of it as well. And, when the science of Ayurveda is added to it then nothing like it.

And to cater to your growing demand, Luxury Ayurvedic beauty brand Just Herbs has launched Herb-Enriched Ayurvedic lipsticks which are part of their #MakingMakeupHealthy campaign which was started in 2018. “A lot of Just Herbs’ users wanted lipsticks that not only makes them look great but are also packed with nutritious herbs, oils and vegetable wax that nurture and repairs the sensitive skin of the lips,” adds, Megha Sabhlok, Brand head and Co-founder, Just Herbs.

Just Herbs’ Herb Enriched Ayurvedic Lipsticks are infused with Vata pacifying herbs such Indian Kudzu, Shatavari, Bhrami, Guduchi, Yashtimadhu, Bala and Manjishtha in a base of Ghee and sesame oil that help carry the nutritive benefits of the herbs to the innermost layers of the skin.