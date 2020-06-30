Beauty brand Nykaa launched a line of new matte lipsticks geared towards millennials who are redefining luxury. Available in 12 shades, it has a lightweight formula that promises deep, long-lasting colour. The lipsticks are enriched with Vitamin E, which moisturises and nourishes the lips. In addition, they are vegan, dermatologically tested and cruelty- and paraben-free.

Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands says, “Nykaa Matte Luxe, a product which was in making for almost 3 years will bring a paradigm shift by offering a range redefining luxury. The luxurious matte lipstick collection touches upon what our millennial consumers are really into, i.e. their unique versions of luxury and ways to express themselves. This is one of our most luxe lipsticks, launching right in time for Eid to give us all something special to look forward to.”

Some of the shades from the range include Athleisure (warm pink nude lipstick), Avocado Toast (light brown nude), Jager Bomb (rusty nude), Coachella (neutral pink), Staycation (dusty pink), Pilates (berry) and Kale Smoothie (brick red).

Rs.799

