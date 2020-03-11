As the season turns to summer, join Anavila in reminiscing on those sweet summer nothings with a collection of gorgeous handwoven sarees. Summer 2020 takes an added leap with an introduction of sequins and leheriya for the very first time. You're going to love it.

To make your summer a comfortably stylish one, designer Anavila Misra has come up with a very elegant range of sequins and leheriya for the very first time. The collection of gorgeous hand-woven saris come in a wide range of earthy and bright hues. For Misra, this summer is all about the ruby stains left after peeling a juicy pomegranate. It is the slow comfort of time spent with loved ones, unwinding after the daily grind. Summer, to her, is all about a feeling.

Anavila’s Summer 2020 collection encapsulates an ideology, infusing the feeling of summer with an attempt to answer the eternal question of what turns a garment into a statement piece. So, there are intricate details in handwoven floral jamdanis, where floral jaals (meshes) are meticulously woven through the saris in the familiar romantic shades of haldi (turmeric), anaar (pomegranate), and chandan (sandalwood), each delicately woven with florals.

Anavila’s Summer 2020 features saris and blouse with classics like her nova kurta sets in new colours besides smart summer shirts. A special focus is put on plaid that will feature in 12 bright colours.

Vibrant hand block prints, sequins, and motifs in Khatwa embroideries instantly draw you closer to summers past and present. Each hand-block printed blouse in vibrant prints from this collection can elevate any simple sari in your wardrobe. The Khatwa embroidery that skips and twirls across the fabric and the sequins in Anavila's summer edit are the essences of those languid summer afternoons and social summer nights. The collection bursts into life in a splash of colours inspired by flowers and fruits of the season -- peaches, rose apples, cardamom, Amalfi lemons, and periwinkle.

To launch the collection, a group of ten women from various creative fields including writers, stylists, culture curators, and influencers got together to express themselves. Choosing words and phrases that expressed their feelings in the moment, works of art were created on canvas from a myriad of material. The words were naari shakti, simple, blue, change, oneness, raw floral, and hope. "The idea was to turn back time to a place when we expressed ourselves through words and colour, uninhibited by anybody else’s perception - of summers when we climbed trees and ate fruit smeared across our faces for one reason only- because it felt right," tells Anavila.

The collection is available online at www.anavila.com