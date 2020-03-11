After treating the fashionistas to some of the most interesting and intriguing collaborations and collections for the past two years at her concept store, Clove, Samyukta Nair is delving into the home decor space with a specially curated collection of furnishings from reputed homegrown brand Freedom Tree. Henceforth, her store will include accent pieces of furniture and hand-picked furnishings from renowned homegrown brands to make your home cosier.

And it's not a whim that made Samyukta foray into interiors. Her experience as the head of design and operations at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, owned by her family helped her become the multi-hyphenated entrepreneur with interests in food and fashion that she is. Her concept store Clove is the embodiment of all that she is passionate about and after multiple curations of fashion, design, and craft from across the country, she is ready to showcase some state-of-the-art furniture at the studio.

Samyukta Nair

“The decision to introduce home with interesting accent pieces of furniture alongside a larger selection of furnishings that include cushions, throws, rugs and serve-ware to complete the concept was only natural”, says Samyukta. “Clove was always conceptualised as a lifestyle boutique and we wanted everything that would be perfect for a home to find its place within the confines of the store. The only thing that has been missing was a curated selection for one’s home that told a universal story across categories ranging from furniture, furnishings to serveware and home decor," she adds.

Freedom Tree furnishings on display at Clove

Being design-oriented and accessibly priced the home edit showcases Nair's approach to dream living - one which is not rushed but finds beauty in everyday smaller nuances. Keeping her love for easy living alive the accent pieces of furniture chosen were with the intent for them to slip into corners of homes with ease. Pieces with woven wicker and dark teakwood are beautifully complemented with a palate of glazed green, delicious mango, lush lime and indigo infusion as an ode to the freshness of spring.

Freedom Tree collection on display at Clove

"The quest was to find a design language that is representative of who we are, the modern India that we live in, but also one rooted in cultural nuance, which made for Freedom Tree to be a great starting point for us to begin this journey of exploration," tells Samyukta.

Freedom Tree founded by Latika Khosla has been a part of the design story for about 20 years now. Their designs are vibrant for an Indian home, accessibly-priced and also translate easily into a global aesthetic apt to be used anywhere in the world.

In its first season, a collection of furniture, rugs, pillows, and dohars by Freedom Tree are now available for sale at Clove. in Colaba, Mumbai.