Premier watchmaker Titan's high-end range of watches, Nebula, has come up with an exquisite and exclusive range of five bespoke timepieces, which is a part of their Nakashi Collection. Inspired by the elements of Temple Architecture, the collection blends the fine craftsmanship of watch-making with the country's rich heritage in jewellery-making.

This edit uses traditional gold floral stamping techniques as well as Nakashi, Filigree and Rawa gold workmanship, to create patterns that blend an old-world charm with sophisticated design and stunning antique-finish watches.

The exquisite 18-carat gold bracelets, inspired by architectural elements in temples, feature Domes, Pillars, Floral and Chakra patterns. These patterns are complemented by gold craftsmanship techniques, Nakashi, Filigree and Rawa detailing. Each link of the bracelet is held together with an exquisite gold hinge, lending it a timeless, heritage touch. All these watches feature elegant Mother-of-Pearl dials and diamonds on the case.

Inspired by floral patterns on Temple walls, each motif is repeated in unique hexagonal patterned links that are encircled with exquisite Gold Rawa detailing.

These master-crafted pieces are a perfect addition to your festive ensemble and a thoughtful gift for the lovers of everything gold.

The Nakashi collection is available in the price range starting ₹ 2.3 Lakhs. These watches are currently available with a festive offer of up to 20 per cent for a limited period.