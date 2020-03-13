Creating chic sleepwear has always been Samyukta Nair’s forte. Remember, her label Dandelion and BOBO Calcutta’s collaboration for chic nightwear line? Recently, she unveiled a handmade range titled, Children of the Stars which revisits the classic notched collar pyjama and shorts pattern and adds a novel twist.



For these 12 designs in cotton, Samyukta chose 12 muses from all walks of life — musician Lisa Mishra for Pisces, fashion designer Shehla Khan for Libra, sports scientist Cookie Boolani for Gemini among others. When we asked her about the choice of theme, Samyukta told us, “I wanted someone for each star sign who I thought most embodied the spirit of that zodiac.” She reiterated that since she knows these ladies she was aware of the nuances of say being a Libra or Virgo that they tend to showcase. What we like are the details or motifs that adhere to the symbols. Looks like she also wanted to merge the sense of individuality with delicate motifs and functionality. So embroidered details and pops of colour to demonstrate that can be seen. Furthermore, we find out that she has also drawn inspiration from the imaginary belt of the heavens and the twelve constellations. One can also expect intricate resham and aari threadwork with bright pops of colour on these ensembles. The colour palette includes soft shades like blush pink, aqua, buttercup yellow, classic blue and cloud grey.



Available online. Rs 3,950 onwards.

