Delhi-based footwear label Coral Haze, founded by Vidushi Mallick and Manhar Oberoi, has debuted a range of bridal sneakers that go with a bride’s trousseau for the wedding day. Intricately designed, with a hint of surface embellishments — their collection of bridal sneakers is indeed quirky! Expect a hue of pop-coloured threadwork to match the colour of the ensemble or just jazz it up!

Vidushi and Manhar



The best bit is that although these ready-to-wear sneakers are crafted for the bride, they can easily be paired with your Western outfits as well. If anything, they will help you add a fusion element for the daily wear wardrobe. “We call the collection Sneakies and it is designed to (but not limited to) complement ethnic wear,” says Vidushi, adding that it has hand embroidery just like all their juttis, except on sneakers. She initially studied architecture after school but soon shifted to juttis after meeting co-founder, Manhar Oberoi.

He states, “We wanted the brides to feel comfortable even as they put their her prettiest foot forward.” That was the idea which gave birth to the comfortable sneakers. So are you ready to ditch the conventional heels? They started the brand in 2015, with a small core team of designers and artisans. This time they have also experimented with patterns to make sure there is something to complete every th of outfit. For the colour palette, they have mostly stuck with neon thread work on a sombre base colour. However, a few of the Sneakies are available in ivory and rose gold for those who prefer muted variations for their formal cocktail outfits.

Available online.

Rs 4,000.

