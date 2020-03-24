Vandals, a new designer jewellery label founded by Vandana Jagwani is calling all the rulebreakers out there to join this revolution where art meets technology. Growing up in the legacy of jewellers, Vandana has designed pieces of jewels by combining a lineage in jewellery tradition with new-age capabilities of lab-grown diamonds. The label, with a brick and mortar store in Bandra is the first-ever retail outlet with lab-grown diamonds in the country.

Jewellery by Vandals

"Vandals is a new outlook, the perspective of what the future of jewellery design could be. It learns from the philosophy of street art that questions and challenges the status quo and we are eager to leave our own mark. I have tried to build on the five-decade-long jewellery lineage of Mahesh Notandass jewellery house that believes in an all-embracing definition of art, where every expression is a canvas. This inclusive ethos of art and beauty is a starting point for this new vision. History is something Vandals harnesses and draws inspiration by going beyond expectations," tells Vandana.

Jewellery by Vandals

Vandals is based on Vandana's ability to spot emerging patterns between and across spheres. It is this business acumen that informs her creative vision, the trajectory she sees for this brand is guided by both, those skills and values. Philosophically, in the same breath, she trapezes between Banksy, Van Gogh, Steve Jobs and Yayoi Kasuma, and draws parallels between all those philosophies resulting in Vandals.

Jewellery by Vandals

Vandals right now offers 30 individual styles with each and every piece resembling a graffiti that encourages you to tell a story of your own. Her universe draws us into multitudes of media with splashes of bright paint and mixed matter. "Vandals advocates the philosophy of design telling a story and making a statement that can be interpreted in one’s own way. The thought behind each facet, cut and groove is based on the tension between what is expected and what is possible, the resolution by creativity defined by human ingenuity and technology. The focus is to engineer jewellery with gemstones made by way of human genius," tells Vandana.