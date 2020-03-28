Been mulling over shaking up your beauty regimen? Well, now is the perfect time to try something new as London-based beauty brand Pixi has introduced two new products that are enriched with Vitamin C. It’s just what you need this summer.

Vitamin C is said to reverse the damage caused by UV rays and boost your natural collagen level to tighten skin and give it a healthy glow.

The two new products that you can try are - Pixi Skintreats Vitamin C Sheet Mask and Pixi Skintreats Beautifeye Patches. The mask is soaked with a concentrated serum that has Vitamin C as its main component. It promises to awaken and illuminate skin and fight antioxidants. The under eye patch is loaded with Vitamin C, ginseng and licorice to revitalise and even out our skin tone.

Available online.

