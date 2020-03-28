Have you ever met anyone who doesn't like chikankari? We certainly haven’t. If you’re a fan of the Indian craft, you’ll be happy to know that Fabindia has launched their chikankari collection for Spring Summer. We had the privilege of meeting some of the artisans they work with in Lucknow late last year (you can read about our experience here), and now we get to see the work the artisans have put in.

A dress from the collection

The embroidery technique is so intricate and involves several stages that it takes a month to six months to finish each garment. Just thinking about the planning involved to conceptualise and create such a collection makes our heads spin!

A kurta from the collection

Called Indian Spring, the collection is classified into three themes - handcrafted florals, fresh colours and a range of tone-on-tone textures - that includes kurtas, dresses, trousers, co-ord sets and accessories.

There are block printed garments in addition to chikankari work, with motifs such as poppy flowers, lillies, champas and marigold. The colour palette involves pastels such as mauve, dhanya yellow, sauf green, kora beige and elaichi brown.



Rs.690 upwards. Available online.

