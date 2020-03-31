The Body Shop launches a hemp collection this April. The line includes face masks, shower oils and ‘hand protectors.’ “In 24 years in the cosmetics industry, I can think of few ingredients that stand out simply because of their performance and efficacy… but hemp is one of them,” says Anita Roddick, the founder of The Body Shop.

Choose from The Body Shop Hemp Overnight Nourishing Rescue Mask with Hemp Seed Oil from France (an overnight mask that revives parched skin, making it softer and brighter), The Body Shop New! Hemp Hydrating & Protecting Shower Oil with 10% Pure Hemp Seed Oil (a silky oil that transforms into a rich lather to nourish ultra-dry skin without drying it), and The Body Shop Hemp Hardworking Hand Protector (a heavy-duty hydrator which moisturises dry skin for up to 24 hours). The hand protector is the go-to for gardeners, mechanics, carpenters and baristas worldwide. With recent research suggesting that hands-on jobs are making a comeback, this unique product should come in handy.



The hemp seed oil the skincare brand uses is sustainably sourced in France from a cooperative of 300 farmers.

Rs.450 upwards. Available online.

