Favre-Leuba, the second oldest Swiss watch brand, with a history spanning 283 years, just announced the launch of the new variant of the Raider Harpoon timepiece. The brand was run by eight generations of the Favre family until the 1980s and acquired by the Tata Group on November 16th, 2011.



The new entrant features the heritage barrel-shaped case, and a time-telling mechanism that is unique to the brand. It has a single minute hand and a co-rotating hour ring and is finished with a sapphire crystal for a dash of luxury and anti-reflection coating, which means you can read the time with ease, whether underwater or on land. The single minute hand means that you only need to look at one point to tell the time. The watch also has a 20-minute marked dive scale which is visible on the anodized aluminium insert. This is essential for keeping track of dive times, making it apt for your diving adventures.



The application of Super-Lumi Nova on the hour ring, the minute hand and the central function control disc ensure you can view the functioning watch face clearly in the dark.



Earlier this year, Milind Soman was signed on as the ‘Friend of the Brand’. Milind tested the new variant with a free dive in the cold and deep water of Iceland.



Rs.2,50,000. Available at select Helios and Ethos stores across India.

