If there’s a wedding you need to attend sometime this year, and you are looking up online portals to order the ensembles, you might want to check out designer Varun Chakkilam's latest designs. He has dressed the likes of Sania Mirza, Huma Quereshi, Rakul Preet Singh and Vijay Deverakonda. He also had Malaika Arora as our showstopper at the Lakmé Fashion Week where we launched our Spring Summer 2019 collection.

There are enough summer-friendly options for men and women

“Their new collection is called The Utopian Dream and is inspired Julia Mainwaring-Berry's poem of a similar name,” says the designer. Equal parts romantic, but exuding a sense of power at the same time, both men and women have enough options to look forward to. “We are taking orders on Instagram and other online portals,” says the Hyderabadi designer, who was a student of National Institute of Fashion Technology, before he unveiled his label two years ago.

Sorbet hues

The hues that are included in the collection include blush pink, mint green hints and other sorbet hues that are perfect for the summer season. One can spot outfits crafted from organza and net. The ruffles give it a definite romantic and vintage edge, with a little bit of dramatic vibe. There are hand-beaded bustiers teamed with voluminous skirts and some fairytale-inspired gowns as well. The men must look out for their well-tailored sherwanis and bandhgalas in summer-friendly colours, with ivory being one of the noticeable colours.



Rs 6,500 onwards