Gucci just unveiled a new limited-edition eyewear collection exclusive to Gucci.com. Featuring bold detachable chains fixed at the temples that double up as ‘earrings’, it is an extension of the brand’s belief that “people should be able to express character and personality through their clothing and accessories.” This unconventional approach puts a fun spin on eyewear.

The collection consists of three styles in two colours each. Only 100 pairs of each style have been created. One of the styles is designed with an oversized butterfly frame in shiny Endura Gold with pink mother-of-pearl earrings and solid brown lens or shiny black earrings and a solid yellow lens. The second design is a glossy black thick squared frame, white mother-of-pearl earrings and a double gradient smoke/pink lens or shiny black and ivory zebra pattern frame in acetate, matching earrings and solid red lens. The third is an aviator style number with a thick black frame, matching earrings and solid grey lens or shiny transparent light yellow-and-brown frame, matching earrings and a solid green lens.

Available online.

