When husband and wife duo Jasmeet Singh Talwar and Parul Sharma started their costume jewellery brand J Singh Jewellers in 2015, their vision was to make Meenakari jewellery more globally appealing and funky. With that in mind, this Jaipur-based couple have been rolling out some stunning jewellery pieces that are completely handcrafted and skin-friendly, for the past four years.

Despite the lockdown firmly in place, the label has come up with an exquisite range of arty jewellery, keeping Ramadan in mind, and is ensuring that it reaches you safely through courier. “Ramadan is celebrated widely among Muslims. Since it’s a religious festival, the women are all decked up in their best traditional attires. Capturing the true spirit of the festival, we have launched this beautiful range to cater to all their festive needs. Our collection consists of our signature Meenakari styles, all entirely handmade,” says Jasmeet Singh Talwar.

A cocktail ring and earrings set

They have curated some fantastic designer pieces right from statement chokers to cocktail rings, apart from a wide range of uniquely designed traditional sets with a trendy feel about them. Each piece is covered with gold foil and polished with rich enamel, handmade by local, skilled Meenakari karigars, and takes about 7-10 days to make. They are specially treated, making them skin-friendly and weather-resistant.

A gold-plated Meenakari set held together by garnets and pearls

We simply loved the intricately crafted gold-plated kundan chokers with carefully etched neat floral patters in vibrant shades of powder blue, peach and grey, that simply look gorgeous set against gold, semi-precious stones like garnets and pearls. The accompanying earpieces come in the right sizes and have interesting shapes. We are also impressed by the gorgeous cocktail rings that are really chic to flaunt. You can either wear them with traditional attires or pair them with your Western wear. The accessories have a young feel about them and cannot be told apart from the authentic ones, if you don’t possess a really expert pair of eyes.

A gorgeous gold-plated Meenakari set embellished with black pearls

“Ramadan calls for a lot of Iftar parties, and women love putting their best foot forward. But we all will be missing the get-together this year, given the pandemic situation. Still, you can always glam up your look during these special days, despite the lockdown. We have a whole range of ethnic and Indo-Western accessories to complete your Ramadan look,” offers Parul Sharma.

You can order this collection on Instagram and carmaonlineshop. The price range is from Rs 3,000 to Rs 16,000.

