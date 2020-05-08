If you like the boho-chic look with modern cuts and a subtle sprinkling of ethnic tradition then Mumbai-based designer Babita Malkani’s work will surely leave you impressed. Replete with gorgeous silhouettes, layers, pleats and frills, this celebrity couturier’s clothes are well-defined and contemporary with just about the right amount of tribal hints.

The designer, who has dressed the best of Bollywood including stars like Anushka Sharma, Karishma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet, Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar and Shraddha Kapoor among others, has her summer collection ready for launch. Aptly called Nature’s Paradigm, her summer edit too holds all the promises of flamboyance and glamour, and is poised for launch post-lockdown. We had a brief chat with the designer about her latest collection and more. Excerpts from the interaction:

A layered sequinned jumpsuit from Babita Malkani's previous collection

Tell us a little about your collection...

My S/S ’20 collection, Nature’s Paradigm is based on the rainbow eucalyptus tree, which displays natural technicolour when it’s bark peels. The collection has my signature style of fusion in all the garments including contemporary jumpsuits, rompers, prints, summer dresses and short suits in neon-bright like tangerine, lavenders and cool blues to go with the theme and inspiration.

How do you see the lockdown affecting the fashion business in the long run?

Sustainability and pricing are going to be key factors. It is imperative how we repurpose, upcycle and promote mindful purchasing, while still delivering our best creations. This is going to be quite challenging and out-of-step, but we are all in this together and we will do our best during these uncertain times. One has to keep the consumer in the loop, find a perfect balance between creative and commercial aspirations and push one’s boundaries according to trends.

A chic jumpsuit from Babita Malkani's previous collection

What’s your advice for fashion this summer?

Summer fashion is going to be all about personal comfort and freedom. It’s going to be enclothed cognition, which means what your clothes are saying to you, not about you but how they make you feel, which identifies you.

Is there anyone you would love to dress up?

I would absolutely love to see Sarah Jessica Parker in my creations. I simply love her effortless sense of dressing and style.

An elegant, flowy lehenga from Babita Malkani's previous collection

How has the journey been so far?

It’s been over 20 years, and I still enjoy creating as much as I did when I started. The best thing about being a designer is to possess the ability to convert personal experiences and thoughts on a particular place or culture into an art form. I have always been inclined towards beauty, nature and travel, so my experiences reflect in my designs and creations. Over the years, I have launched collections drawn from my travels. Boh-Aum was inspired by Bhutan, Iktar by Baul singers of Kolkata, Omayuk by Alaska, and Talim by Kashmiri scriptures.

How are you spending your time during the lockdown?

To be honest, I have no complaints, and I am making the most of this current situation by doing everything I did not have the time for earlier — cooking different cuisines, reading books, decluttering, designing from home, connecting with friends virtually and most importantly, chilling with my kids.

sharmishtha.g@new indianexpress.com

@sharmidas