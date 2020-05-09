Frederique Constant unveiled five new round models in its Classics Art Déco collection. Taking cues from the artistic movement of the 1910s and 1920s, the brand created The Classics Art Déco Round, a feminine design with a round case. In the making for over 10 years, the casing, of a diameter of only 30 mm, has been grooved in the middle, in keeping with the standards of luxury watchmaking. The hours and minutes are indicated by needles that are hand-refined and polished in the “cored apple” style imposed by Breguet over 200 years ago. They move over a dial guilloché from the centre outwards, allowing light to be diffused towards the hours expressed in Roman numerals.

Out of the five new styles, three combine this guilloché sun with a mother-of-pearl outer dial and a watch case in a steel or rose gold finish. The dials come with their own strap, available in either steel, steel plated with rose gold or blue satin. These three models are given a dash of glamour with a diamond-detailing in each horn, in addition to the cabochon in the crown of each model.

Rs.70,000 upwards.

