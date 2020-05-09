Mother's Day: Tanishq's Heart of Gold range has some great options for your mom
When you are hurt, worried or deeply troubled, the person who comforts you the most is none other than your mother. No matter how old you are, mothers remain the true best friends. And they really have a very big heart.
But this Mother's Day is going to be truly unique for all of us, thanks to the global pandemic. Some of us are lucky enough to be with them while many of us are stuck somewhere else and have not been able to pay a visit to their mothers since the lockdown has started. Keeping that in mind, this Mother's Day, jewellery brand Tanishq has come up with an exquisite range of jewellery, curated especially for Mother's Day, called Heart of Gold.
This beautiful collection of elegant pieces etched in pure gold, are perhaps the purest gift that you can think of for you mom.
This will be a mother’s day like never before for all of us, while some are lucky to be with their mothers and celebrate with them, for others, the distance is making their bond grow stronger. But whether we are together or apart, what we realise in times like these is how much our moms are there for us, as a pillar of support and a source of comfort. We are thankful for their Heart of Gold and now is the perfect time to celebrate it,” says Ranjani Krishnamurthy, GM, marketing, jewellery division, Titan Company Limited.
