Experimenting with shapes, Italian fashion house Fendi has unveiled a bold reinterpretation of their iconic timepiece, the Run Away Rectangle. Ideal for both obsessive watch collectors and those just looking to make a statement, the most prominent feature is the use of the signature F from the Fendi logo.

The case is rectangular and sleek, with an upside-down F covering part of the dial. Though rectangular, the edges are gently curved, to create a modern and contemporary vibe, which contrast the linear design of the off-centered dial.

The minimalist dial features hour markers and a minute track that amplify the edginess of the design of the watch case. The timepiece is available with either a refined calf-leather strap or an H-shaped steel bracelet. The polished yellow-gold-coloured stainless steel case has a sapphire crystal and a silver-white opalin dial, while the silver polished stainless steel case with rose gold-colored stainless steel crown, features a black opalin dial, grey minute track and printed rose gold-coloured hour markers. Made in Switzerland, both options have a water resistance of 50 meters.

Available online.

