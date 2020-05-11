Nintendo and haute couture aren’t words that one would find together in a sentence, but if for nothing else, the year 2020 has opened up avenues for a ‘new normal’.

Exploring new avenues to showcase their styles (following the cancellation IRL fashion shows) designers like Marc Jacobs, Sandy Liang and Valentino have collaborated with Nintendo’s village-building game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons — a game that allows players to change characters’ outfits in-game using QR codes — to deliver their S/S ’20 collection virtually.

On Sunday, Marc Jacobs posted to Instagram sharing six outfits it has brought to the game, while Valentino announced 20 new ensembles - taken from its men's and women's collection. Players can wear the outfits in the game and then choose to buy them online.



In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players are transported to tropical islands where they construct their own virtual worlds and make friends with anthropomorphic animals.