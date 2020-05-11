Marc Jacobs and Valentino release collections on Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizon
Nintendo and haute couture aren’t words that one would find together in a sentence, but if for nothing else, the year 2020 has opened up avenues for a ‘new normal’.
Exploring new avenues to showcase their styles (following the cancellation IRL fashion shows) designers like Marc Jacobs, Sandy Liang and Valentino have collaborated with Nintendo’s village-building game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons — a game that allows players to change characters’ outfits in-game using QR codes — to deliver their S/S ’20 collection virtually.
Virtual photography takes on new meaning on #AnimalCrossing #あつまれどうぶつの森 #どうぶつの森 Photographer and creative multihyphenate @kara__chung of @animalcrossingfashionarchive has created 20 virtual looks from the Valentino Mens and Womens collections. Head to our Instagram Stories to find the codes and dress in the collections.
On Sunday, Marc Jacobs posted to Instagram sharing six outfits it has brought to the game, while Valentino announced 20 new ensembles - taken from its men's and women's collection. Players can wear the outfits in the game and then choose to buy them online.
In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players are transported to tropical islands where they construct their own virtual worlds and make friends with anthropomorphic animals.