Popular South Korean beauty brand Innisfree just announced the launch of its Wrinkle Science range. The products are said to fight seven different types of wrinkle concerns - deep lines, fine lines, forehead lines, lines in the middle of the forehead, crow’s feet, smile lines and neck lines.

The products in the range are enhanced with Innifree’s trademarked Marine Double-Defense formula which consists of Jeju seaweed omega oil, Jeju seaweed ferment extract and Oleanolic oil. While the omega oil is rich in fatty acids and antioxidants, the seaweed ferment extract improves firmness and the Oleanolic oil reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

Innisfree Wrinkle Science Spot Treatment

There are three products that make up the line and they include the Innisfree Wrinkle Science Spot Treatment, Innisfree Wrinkle Science Eye Cream and Innisfree Wrinkle Science Oil Serum. The spot treatment works on deep fine lines and improves the firmness of skin in four weeks. If using it during the day, you can target the deep wrinkles around the eyes, smile lines and forehead. At night, it can be applied on the entire face. The eye cream is designed specifically to treat crow’s feet. It has a light, non-sticky formula that is gentle and improves skin’s texture. The oil serum forms a protective barrier on the skin that reduces fine lines and makes the skin softer and smoother. The oil is non-sticky and gets instantly absorbed into the skin.

Rs.2,300 upwards for 30 ml.

