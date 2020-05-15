Fable Street

For something understated, opt for the reusable cotton masks from Fable Street. The double-layered masks are made with ethically produced upcycled cotton fabric and follow the prescribed guidelines for COVID-19. Patterns include ikat and floral prints and checks. Rs.495 (for pack of 5)

Masaba

The designer has introduced a range of reusable masks in her signature floral, graphic and quirky prints. The vibrant pieces are double layered, with crepe on the outside and cotton on the inside. This combination is said to be more effective than double-layered cotton masks. Rs.900 upwards





Chumbak

Colourful, bright and fun, Chumbak’s reusable masks are engineered with a three-layer particle filtration and absorbent system. The first layer is 100 per cent cotton, the second is a barrier filter layer made from polypropylene and the third is a bio-wash softer fabric that is absorbent. Not only are they breathable, water resistant and easy to wash, but also promise to protect the wearer from allergens, dust, smog, pollen and ash. Rs.495 upwards (for pack of three)