Hair salon and wine bar Blown reopens with strict safety measures
Blown, the popular salon located on Vittal Mallya Road is set to reopen its doors, following the lockdown. And to put their customers’ minds at ease, they announced a list of measures to ensure their safety.
Some of the steps taken include use of sneeze proof dividers between the therapist and customer; ensuring distancing by reducing the number of chairs in the hair section and wash section; contactless foot stands for hand sanitizers; digital menus; regular temperature checks for staff; sanitisation of staff’s hands before and after each service; use of gloves, masks, face shields; disposable towels, aprons, gowns, and foot covers; washing and disinfection of all their tools after every use; and restriction of the number of people inside the salon.