Blown, the popular salon located on Vittal Mallya Road is set to reopen its doors, following the lockdown. And to put their customers’ minds at ease, they announced a list of measures to ensure their safety.



Some of the steps taken include use of sneeze proof dividers between the therapist and customer; ensuring distancing by reducing the number of chairs in the hair section and wash section; contactless foot stands for hand sanitizers; digital menus; regular temperature checks for staff; sanitisation of staff’s hands before and after each service; use of gloves, masks, face shields; disposable towels, aprons, gowns, and foot covers; washing and disinfection of all their tools after every use; and restriction of the number of people inside the salon.

