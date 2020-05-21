Innisfree, the Korean naturalism brand from Jeju Island, South Korea, unveiled a new range of hair products, called the My Hair Recipe Range. Divided into two categories - Scalp Care and Hair Care, they are designed to treat problems such as dry scalp, oily scalp, dandruff, weak roots, damaged hair and dry hair.

There are a total of 12 products, with six in each category. The Innisfree My Hair Recipe Refreshing Shampoo (for oily scalp) is formulated with Jeju pine, cedar and cypress trees to deep cleanse and restore the right balance of sebum. The Innisfree My Hair Recipe Strength Treatment is made with ginseng extract, which helps strengthen hair roots, and sunflower seed oil, which coats the surface of the hair to make it sleek. Those dealing with dry and dull hair can give the Innisfree My Hair Recipe Moisturizing Oil Serum a try. It’s a non-sticky, refreshing oil serum that contains undiluted Jeju soybean juice and oil, which gives radiance, Jeju Camellia, which nourishes and Jeju green tea which adds deep hydration. Some of the other products in the range are Innisfree My Hair Recipe Repairing Shampoo (for damaged hair), Innisfree My Hair Recipe Refreshing Shampoo (for oily scalp) and Innisfree My Hair Recipe Strength Tonic Essence (for hair roots care).

Rs.850 upwards.

