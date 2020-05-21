Mia by Tanishq unveiled exciting offers for its Eid Edit to celebrate the religious festival of Eid. You can add to the spirit of giving and gifting with Eid marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan by choosing from one of the latest designs curated by the brand.

Eid special by Mia by Tanishq

This festival, Mia is offering a wide array of collections to suit different tastes and preferences, from quirky to classy and from elegant to chic. There’s something for everyone in this youthful collection introduced by the chic label.

We loved the intricate detailing etched out in gold and set with precious and semi-precious stones. The pendants, earring and rings are dainty and elegant at the same time.

Also, to add more happiness to the pious occasion, Mia is offering discounts until May 25 during which you can find attractive offers of up to 15 per cent on all Mia products. During Eid, Mia is offering its products across all its collections. The sale begins on May 23 and is available for a limited time only.

Avail of the offers on Mia’s e-commerce platform https://www. miabytanishq.com/. The products would be delivered post the lockdown is lifted.