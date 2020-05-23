India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta has unveiled a range of colourful, quirky and fun face masks. The reusable face masks are available in 11 unique designs.



Some of the most interesting designs are The Blushed Palms Protective Face Mask, which is ideal for beach bums and features light grey seaside palm tree motifs against a deep red background, the Design Assembly Protective Face Mask which bears palmette and chevron patterns, and the Weaves of Blarney Protective Face Mask which has a multi-hued design featuring stripes and geometric prints.

Three other options that caught our eye are the Blooming Dahlia Protective Face Mask, which has pink and green dahlia motifs against a cream background, the Wave Montage Protective Face Mask, which features patterns of waves in shades of grey and blue and Bird Land Protective Face Mask, which has colourful prints of birds and flowers.

All masks are made from a cotton blend fabric and promise 99.66 per cent bacterial filtration.

Rs199. Available online.

