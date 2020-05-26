Summer might be nearing its end, but warm and humid days are still not behind us. Nykaa Beauty has just launched a product range that is ideal for the weather. Called Nykaa Wanderlust Body Yogurts, it is a line of moisturisers that are light and refreshing.

Available in five floral flavours - Sicilian Sweet Pea, Japanese Cherry Blossom, Country Rose, Hawaiian Jasmine and French Lavender.

The products are made with a gel-based, non-greasy and non-sticky formula that is instantly absorbed by the skin. They also comprise AHA’s, which dissolve dead skin cells, prevent premature ageing, relieve sunburn and reduce hyperpigmentation. The addition of almond oil ensures skin is nourished.

Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands says, “Nykaa Wanderlust is an indulgent bath and body range that brings together a familiar and an exotic fragrant bouquet. We decided to introduce the Body Yogurts as a perfect summer surprise for all our consumers. Not only is it apt for the season, but the joyful floral fragrances bring much needed reprieve right now.”

Rs.550 for 250 ml. Available online

