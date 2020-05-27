Swiss luxury watchmaker Carl F Bucherer unveiled the Manero AutoDate LOVE collection, which is a joint creation with their global brand ambassador Li Bingbing, a popular Chinese actress. The style comes in nine elegant variations, and features bold colors, elegant details and high quality materials. It is inspired by Li Bingbing’s charitable foundation L.O.V.E. Responsible Life and is dedicated to the ‘multifaceted modern woman.’

Three of the pieces feature a love-inspired color scheme (bright red dials with a sprinkling of gold dust). These watches have a dial framed by a case in either rose gold or 18 k rose gold and stainless steel. Red Louisiana alligator-leather strap or a stainless steel and rose gold bracelet finish complete the design. The bezel is encrusted with 62 diamonds. Apart from the three red-hued watches, there are also three with a petrol blue dial, in either a two-tone or stainless steel case. The final three pieces in this collection have white mother-of-pearl dials, stainless steel cases, and choice of either a purple alligator-leather strap or sporty steel bracelet. All the timepieces are powered by Swiss automatic movements.