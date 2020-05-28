Italian luxury brand Gucci announced that it has partnered with Tennis Clash, one of the most popular mobile tennis games, for a unique and exciting new collaboration. The game, which is created by Wildlife, is said to offer the most accurate virtual experience of playing tennis.

Come June 18th, gamers will find players in the game wearing exclusive Gucci outfits. They will also be able to participate in a special Gucci tournament - Gucci Open.



To make things more interesting, fans of the mobile game will be able to buy outfits inspired by what they see on the screen, from the Gucci website. The outfits (for two characters in the game - Jonah and Diana) will be made by Wildlife and will include two looks each, comprising shoes, socks, headgear and clothing.



Bringing together the worlds of fashion and gaming is not a first for Gucci. In the past, the house introduced Gucci Arcade, a section of the Gucci App launched in July 2019 which is dedicated to games such as Gucci Bee, Gucci Ace and Gucci Grip, Gucci Lips, GG Psychedelic and Gucci Mascara Hunt, that allow users to play with the brand’s characters.

The brand was in the news last week, when its creative director Alessandro Michele, announced that they will be cutting down their annual fashion shows from five to two. “I will abandon the worn-out ritual of seasonalities and shows to regain a new cadence, closer to my expressive call. We will meet just twice a year, to share the chapters of a new story. Irregular, joyful and absolutely free chapters, which will be written blending rules and genres, feeding on new spaces, linguistic codes and communication platforms,” said Alessandro, adding, “I would like to leave behind the paraphernalia of leitmotifs that colonized our prior world: cruise, pre-fall, spring-summer, fall-winter. I think these are stale and underfed words. I believe that we can build our tomorrow also starting from a renewed capacity of denomination. Here comes the desire to baptize our new encounters by naming them after a language that has marvelously ancient roots: classical music language. Accordingly, there will be symphonies, rhapsodies, madrigals, nocturnes, overtures, concerts and minuets in the constellation of my creative path. Music, after all, has the sacred power to produce reverberations and connections. It travels beyond the borders, reconnecting the fragility to the infinity.”

