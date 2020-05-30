Youth style icon Ananya Panday collaborates for the first time with Fastrack and has come up with a quirky range of watches and bags for girls called the Fit Outs.

The entire edit is replete with accessories that will match step with the casual, sporty and elegant looks, and there's also a bling element to make a fashion statement at parties.

With many more signature girls’ collections in the pipeline, the first one is truly a reflection of Ananya’s personality and will appeal to those who like her, love embracing their peculiar side.

“It’s the weirdos or the odd-balls, who make the world a fun place to live in. If not for us, the world would just be a huge ball of boring, flying through space. The Fit-outs collection designed in a collaboration between the Fastrack design team and I is a blend of quirk, pop and play. It is inspired by those eccentric ones, who love being the square peg in a round world," says Panday.

“We wanted to create something exciting for the chic young girls of today, who want different looks for every occasion. This very thought led to the idea of a creative collaboration with Ananya Panday. Fit Outs, a fun and quirky collection is the first in the pipeline for the year with many more to follow," tells Ayushman Chiranewala, marketing head, Fastrack.

The collection features exciting watches and bags ranging from geometrical angles and colours to textures and starry vibes. The watches include gold plated, black metal to leather strap ones, keeping in mind the different looks that today's generation demands.

The price range for these watches is from Rs 2,650 to Rs 3,295 and is available at all Fastrack Stores, Fastrack.in and all other online retail websites.