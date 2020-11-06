Targeting the festivities, fine jewellery label Ambrus Jewels just launched their festive jewellery collection in collaboration with renowned couturier Rahul Misra that was recently showcased at India Couture week.

This was their first-ever digital edition couture collection in collaboration with Rahul. Arpit has tried to imbibe India's rich heritage in this collection which showcased their trademark polki and diamond jewellery that are a mix of contemporary and traditional designs.

Founded by Arpit Goyal, Ambrus' latest festive edit, Jewellery on the Go comprises light-weight, chic designs in precious stones, jadau and polki. The entire festive collection is made with gold as well as silver settings clubbed with very minimal and delicate gem work.

Jewellery on the Go, that is also being promoted as Jewellery Quickies, draws inspiration from the modern working women and caters to their non-fussy taste. "Today's women are multi-tasking and manages both home and job fronts. Yet they are focussed and balanced. We have tried to capture the elements of balance, simplicity and elegance in this festive collection," shares Arpit Goyal.

There are also a few very stunning yet sleek diamond pieces in this collection which is available through contact-less delivery at your doorstep too.

You can check out their collection at ambrusfinejewels.com