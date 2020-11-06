After 350 stores across the globe including Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia, Japanese eyewear brand Owndays has just launched its first-ever store in India at Mumbai.

Located in Malad's Inorbit Mall this store will house the latest shades for men and women from the brand that sells over two lakh pairs of glasses worldwide in a year.

Owndays' Mumbai store

Owndays is known and loved for its luxurious and contemporary designs that are seamlessly executed through each of their product categories making each collection versatile enough to be worn on different occasions. Known for its skilful craftsmanship, the label offers a range of about 1,500 styles from basic to functional, stylish, and fashionable eyewear that start from Rs 2,990 onwards.

The brand will also have a presence in other Indian cities including Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh soon.

Eyewear brand Owndays

Moreover, to take care of your precious pairs, Ownday stores have state of the art Japanese eye testing equipment, that helps complete the process in almost half the time the regular testing process takes.

“We are thrilled to be opening yet another outlet in India as the demand for quality eyewear at an affordable price is increasing considerably and our product has been loved by Indian customers. youth and matured alike. The fact that we are even opening during the Covid environment shows that we are bullish about the Indian market as we have been received exceptionally well in the country,” tells Sanjay Malhotra, business head, India, Owndays.

For more information, visit www. owndays.com.