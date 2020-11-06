Popular make-up brand M.A.C Cosmetics has launched its own e-commerce site. While its products were available on other shopping portals, this is the first time the brand has opened its very own e-store in India. Customers can shop for some of the most popular and signature products. Their latest launch, the Fix+ Vibes collection, which comprises mini Fix+ setting sprays will also be available on the website. You can also polish your skills by going through their ‘Tutorials’ section which has detailed instructional videos on how to get the perfect bridal look, everyday make-up for the office, how to get the festive look and a lot more.



“M·A·C has always been at the forefront of catering to consumer’s beauty needs in India, with locally relevant products, services and specially created content. We have spent 15 years developing a close relationship with our local fanbase and this new site is another step towards solidifying that bond. In the current retail climate, where social distancing has become the new reality, there couldn’t be a better time to get closer to our customers virtually.” said Karen Thompson, Brand Manager, M·A·C Cosmetics India.

The site also gives visitors the option of online consultations with their experts on application tips, shade matching advice and more. Going forward, the brand plans to introduce features like a virtual tool for trying on make-up and a ‘click and collect’ feature which will allow consumers to check if a product is available, place their order and pick it up from one of their offline stores.

