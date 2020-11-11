Tinsel Toes’ latest juttis and sliders are quite versatile. The Chandigarh-based designer footwear can elevate your style not just during festive occasions but can be doubled up as daily wear. High on the comfort factor, in fact, their best-selling is the one for expectant mothers. And actor Anita Hassandani who announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago, was recently spotted wearing the comfy juttis. We got talking to the head of the traditional footwear label to know more about their latest edit, craft and more. Excerpts:

Q) Tell us about your new collection in detail.

Our recent launch is “Celebration” juttis which is a perfect fit for the festive and bridal wear alike. It’s gold on gold base design emblazoned with elegant and luxe stonework is bound to give a royal look to the overall outfit. We also have boho design in our collection and among the bestselling is “Aria” juttis. They are available in blue and yellow tassels. These can be picked up for events like haldi or mehendi ceremony as well as at casual outing with your friends and family.

To break the notion that designer juttis are made only for festive wear and weddings, we have Beach Babe and Fly with Me that is easy on the foot during a beach vacation. They feature beautifully crafted vacation motifs made out of colourful beads and the denim base completes the perfect combination of elegance and quirkiness. We also have Flamingos in both juttis and sliders that bring out the fun and quirkiness in a person. The colours are appealing and a perfect head turner for the parties or Sunday brunches! Another unique collection is Sakura and Wildflower juttis that are adorned with crafted 3D flowers.

Q) Tell us about the brand's story and philosophy.

This brand was founded on the philosophy of affordable luxury for the masses. We strive to provide the finest quality of designer footwear at an affordable price. Each footwear goes through three levels of quality checks so as to ensure that our customers own nothing but classic and comfortable footwear. Our no question asked ‘return policy’ speaks volume of the trust we have in our product and the hard work that we put in each of the pieces to make them flawless, resulting in wonderful reviews from our customers and becoming a part of the Tinsel Toes family!

Q) What are the future plans?

Most of our future plans resonate with our customers' needs and our constant endeavour to mitigate the issues they usually face with footwear. Hence, we plan on bringing more options for customization, bringing variation in footwear structure like heels, being available to our overseas clients at their closest stores and providing 3D models for our customers to ease out their sizing issues. Also, diversifying into Juttis for babies and aiming for same or next day deliveries options is also being explored. We are also looking forward to collaborating with some renowned fashion designers.