For her A/W 2020 collection, Anjul Bhandari has done something unique and interesting. Young, fresh faced models have been replaced by older women and the results are beautiful. With an aim to break stereotypes around age, the designer found graceful, elegant and charming models who are above 50.

The collection, titled Pashmina - E - Awadh combines Kashmir’s pashmina weave with chikankari hand-embroidery from Awadh, which is a signature of the designer, whose clothes have been worn by everyone from Deepika Padukone to Athiya Shetty.

“Our new collection is one of exquisite craftsmanship from two very distinct but culturally similar regions of India. Kashmir and Awadh, are both deeply rooted in Mughal cultural influences and the crafts have inspired each other over centuries. The paisley motifs used in our signature chikankari are similar to those used in pashmina shawls. The finesse of pashmina weaving and the intricate chikankari hand-embroidery are both synonymous with the opulence of the Mughal courts which paid great emphasis to art and literature,” says Anjul.

The new drop features phiran-style suits, shawls and saris in a classic winter palette of

ivory, beige, black and old rose, which brings out the beige chikankari embroidery.