If this pandemic has taught the fashion world anything, it’s that there are multiple ways to showcase your collections. While it is unclear if this was a result of the pandemic or something along these lines was always part of the plan, Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci, announced in May this year that he would be doing things differently going forward. And GucciFest, an innovative digital fashion and film festival, which is on until November 22, is the first sampler of Alessandro’s vision.

GucciFest can be described as the house’s own fashion week. OUVERTURE of Something That Never Ended is the title of their latest collection, which is seasonless and co-ed (another major change at Gucci), and is also the name given to the seven-part miniseries that is being streamed on the website guccifest.com.

The series was shot in Rome and directed by filmmaker Gus Van Sant, and Alessandro. It features actress, artist and performer Silvia Calderoni, and follows her as she goes about her daily business in the city. Appearances are made by Friends of the House, who include Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Ariana Papademetropoulos among others. One episode is released daily and each of them showcase new looks from the collection.

The website is also screening other fashion films that place the spotlight on the works of 15 independent designers, such as British designer Priya Ahluwalia, who pays homage to her Indian and Nigerian heritage in her menswear garments, and New York based Collina Strada, known for its sustainable practices.

