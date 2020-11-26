Handcrafted homegrown luxury endeavour Paul Adams has launched a Christman special range of stylish leather handbags, clutches and wallets which might just be the go-to accessories for you this season.

Paul Adams Bella handbag

Anshuman Singh, the creative founder of Paul Adams, who works closely with the local artists and handicraftsmen across the country, tries to bring together elements of fashion that are apt for the discerning buyer.

Paul Adams Orion portfolio bag



This Christmas collection is inspired by the colour red symbolising love and happiness through this season. Expect the finest ethically sourced leather bags, that are hand-painted, turning them into bespoke pieces of beauty. All the products are UV treated and protected with the right blend of colours to add just the right hint of bling to your skater dresses or party jumpsuits.

Paul Adams Kara wallet

Most of the bags in this capsule are large enough to carry to work, but also ideal for the special event at night.