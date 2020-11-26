Delhi based retail brand MomSoon has just come up with a winter capsule collection in collaboration with Monte Carlo, one of India’s leading fashion apparel brands.

The MomSoon x Monte Carlo collection features bump and nursing-friendly winter wear for expecting and new mothers. Releasing eight outfits in this range, Neha Nahata, founder of MomSoon says, “We have been planning to design winter wear for our MomSoon mamas for a very long time, especially since our patrons in North India wanted clothing they could sport in the colder seasons. Since Monte Carlo is a leading winter clothing brand, we felt they were the best possible partner to have in this endeavour".

“We have made sure that our collection is stylish and comfortable. This year we wanted to add a completely new segment to our range -- maternity fashion. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of our target group, we decided to partner with MomSoon and made some very selected styles, which are beautiful and multi-purpose and most importantly extra comfortable for expecting mothers,” says Rishabh Oswal, executive director of Monte Carlo Fashions.

The MomSoon x Monte Carlo collection features four styles, each available in two colours. There are stylish nursing shawls, available in grey and pink, that can be used as nursing covers or even scarves.

Also, you can choose from the cool new ponchos from the collection, which look dressier and chic with glittery thread in yellow and green.

Elegant cardigans are another classic addition besides some basic and regular ones already available on their website. These cardigans are available in dove grey and black and have intricate pearl detailing on the sides.

You can also take your pick from the snug fit sweaters with drop shoulders and decorative zips available in black and blue.

You can check out the collection on momsoon.in.